Nitro Swimming coming to Kyle, slated to open late 2022

Nitro Swimming is coming to Kyle, says the city's economic development department.

In January, Nitro Swimming is expected to break ground on an approximately 40,000-square-foot swim center on the east side of FM 1626 north of Kohlers Crossing. A grand opening is slated for late 2022.

The state-of-the-art swim center will feature two pools — an instructional pool and Olympic size competition pool — an abundance of indoor deck space, a climate-controlled viewing area, and will have the capability to host various swim meets with approximately 400-500 athletes and room for spectators.

The Instructional Pool will have 5 lanes and be 25 yards in length with overflow gutters, the #1 filtration system available and an ultraviolet (UV) filtration system by ETS for added filtration, says the city. The competition pool will have 24 lanes of "short course" (25 yards) and 10 lanes of "long course" (50 meters), with custom starting/racing platforms, electronic timing system, and scoreboard with full read out of the racing lanes.

Nitro was formed in August 2006 by Mike and Tracy Koleber and has since become the leading swim lessons provider in the Austin area — offering programs for everyone from 6 months old to adults — as well as a top competitive swim team, ranking as the 15-time Texas Age Group Swimming Champions, says the city.

Nitro Swimming is a supporter and partner of the Special Olympics of Central Texas and the facilities are often utilized for water rescue training for law enforcement and emergency first responders as well as by local scout troops for certification needs, says the city.

For more information about Nitro Swimming, click here.

