First responders use Texas A&M's Kyle Field for emergency response training

First responders used Kyle Field on May 4 and 5 for emergency response training that will benefit the community.

Kyle Field is usually reserved for Texas A&M University football and large game-day crowds.

Professionals from Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) and students in an advanced rope rescue course used the football stadium to practice high-level rope rescue exercises.

Rescuers had to figure out where they could set up the equipment needed to rescue mannequins suspended in the stadium. First responders commonly use these techniques in disasters like hurricanes, floods, earthquakes or construction accidents.

The class consisted of emergency response professionals, many of them municipal firefighters from around the US and the world, who came to TEEX to learn these advanced techniques.

