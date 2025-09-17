Expand / Collapse search

Kyle man charged with multiple counts in connection to Austin armed robberies

Published  September 17, 2025 2:17pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A Kyle man was charged with seven counts in connection to armed robberies in Austin
    • The man robbed a Subway and two 7–11 stores in Austin over the summer

AUSTIN, Texas - A Kyle man was charged with multiple counts in connection to armed robberies in Austin. 

What we know:

According to court documents, 38-year-old Yael Williams, a convicted felon, allegedly used a gun during robberies at a Subway and two 7–11 stores in Austin over the summer.

During the robberies, Williams stole money from the businesses by threatening employees with a .22 caliber revolver. 

He was charged with three Hobbs Act robberies, one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Williams has yet to be convicted. 

The Source: Information from the Department of Justice

