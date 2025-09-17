Kyle man charged with multiple counts in connection to Austin armed robberies
AUSTIN, Texas - A Kyle man was charged with multiple counts in connection to armed robberies in Austin.
What we know:
According to court documents, 38-year-old Yael Williams, a convicted felon, allegedly used a gun during robberies at a Subway and two 7–11 stores in Austin over the summer.
During the robberies, Williams stole money from the businesses by threatening employees with a .22 caliber revolver.
He was charged with three Hobbs Act robberies, one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Williams has yet to be convicted.
The Source: Information from the Department of Justice