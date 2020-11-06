Kyle man charged with capital murder in shooting of juvenile

A Kyle man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a juvenile in Kyle.

Roberto Ochoa Jr, 31, has been charged with capital murder and is in custody at the Hays County Jail.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, patrol deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the Poco Loco convenience store on High Road just after 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Roberto Ochoa Jr (Hays County Jail)

The investigation began for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but investigators learned that a juvenile male involved in the case had been dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

On Nov. 6, deputies arrested Ochoa Jr. in connection with the shooting.

HCSO says the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

