Kyle Parks & Recreation to host Squeeze Box Market Day

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the 2021 Squeeze Box Market Day on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The free all-day event is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. at Gregg-Clarke Park on W. Center Street.

The Squeeze Box Market Day showcases music all prominently featuring the squeezebox — also known as an accordion, says the city, and will also feature over 30 Kyle Market Days vendors.

The headliner for this year's Squeeze Box Market Day is J. R. Gomez & Los Conjunto Bandits, who won Best New Male Artist of the Year and Best New Group of the Year at the 40th Annual Tejano Music Awards, along with a slew of other talent:

8:30 a.m. - Rebecca Jayne

10:15 a.m. - Off the Grid Band

12 p.m. - Conjunto Los Pinkys

2 p.m. - Christine Valdez

4 p.m. - Conjunto Cats

6 p.m. - J. R. Gomez Y Los Conjunto Bandits

This event is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and coolers to enjoy great music and local vendors all day.

For more information on the 2021 Squeeze Box Market Day and information on how to become a vendor, click here.

