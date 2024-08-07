Kyle car burglary suspects arrested after police chase ends in crash

article

Three Austin men were arrested after a police chase in Kyle on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the Kyle Police Department received a call for the possible burglary of multiple vehicles on the 100 block of Bunton Creek Road.

Officers responded to the scene as the suspects were fleeing from the area.

The suspects then led police on a chase, which ended when the car crashed into a light pole on the frontage road of I-35 at Exit 230.

Four suspects ran from the car. Officers were able to detain three suspects: 27-year-old Carlos Moreno-Ramirez, 25-year-old Kevin Moreno-Ramirez, and 31-year-old Edwin Escobar-Alvarez.

Officers also recovered two stolen handguns and drugs inside of the car.

The suspects have been charged with burglary of a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of a firearm and evading arrest.

Escobar-Alvarez, who police say was the driver, was also charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and reckless driving.

Kyle Police say the charges for the fourth suspect are still pending.

KPD asks for anyone with information to call 512-268/-3232 or submit an anonymous tip with Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477.



