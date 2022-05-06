Kyle police host citywide cleanup at Gregg-Clarke Park May 21

The Kyle Police Department is hosting a citywide cleanup May 21 to collect residential waste.

Spots are limited to the first 500 residents that sign up through an online webform. Participants will be allowed to bring residential waste from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. to Gregg-Clarke Park in Kyle.

Attendees can enter Gregg-Clarke Park from W. Center Street via Old Stagecoach Road. During the event, Gregg Road will be exit only and the USPS entrances and exits facing Gregg Road will be blocked.

No commercial waste will be accepted and no U-Hauls, box trucks or trailers will be allowed. Participants will be required to unload their own items.

Accepted materials include bagged trash, metal and mattresses. Attendees are asked to stack their loads with mattresses on the bottom, metal in the middle and bagged trash on top. Participants are also advised to secure loads with tarps and ratchet straps as needed.

Items that will not be accepted include electronics, recyclables and household hazardous waste. These items will be accepted at a future event. Tires will not be accepted at either event.

Other options for waste disposal:

Kyle utility customers are eligible for two bulky pick-ups per year, up to three cubic yards, at no additional charge. To schedule, call TDS at 1-800-375-8375.

Up to 10 bags of additional yard waste can be picked up every other week with the green waste cart. The bags must be the approved brown outdoor paper bags for yard waste and must be placed next to green cart. Yard waste can include tree trimmings, yard clippings, branches, or brush.

Kyle utility customers are eligible for one free monthly drop-off to the landfill per residential household, for up to 5 cubic yards. The TDS Landfill, located at 3016 FM 1327 in Creedmoor, is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tires are extra fee of $8-$80, depending on size.

Household hazardous waste items such as paint, yard chemicals and cleaners, can be taken to the San Marcos Household Hazardous Waste Facility, located at 634 East Hopkins, on Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 3:30 p.m.

For more information about Kyle waste disposal resources can be found at CityofKyle.com/Waste.