Texas Book Festival: Road closures and 5 books to check out

The Brief The Texas Book Festival returns Nov. 14–15 with 285 authors and 220 sessions Authors attending include Colson Whitehead, Patrick Radden Keefe, Andrew Sean Greer, Elizabeth Acevedo and Kate DiCamillo Expect road closures in downtown Austin



The Texas Book Festival returns to downtown Austin Nov. 14–15 with 285 authors and 220 sessions.

Texas Book Festival road closures

Why you should care:

Traffic will be significantly impacted with road closures where the festival is being held.

Expect full closures on Congress Avenue between 8th and 11th Streets beginning at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 and lasting until 2 a.m. on Nov. 16. The closure will expand to 7th Street beginning at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Other closures beginning at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 include:

W. 9th St. from Colorado St. to Congress Ave.

E. 9th St. from Congress Ave. to Brazos St.

W. 10th St. from Colorado St. to Congress Ave.

E. 10th St. from Congress Ave. to Brazos St.

Closures beginning on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. include:

W. 11th St. from Lavaca St. to Congress Ave.

E. 11th St. from Congress Ave. to San Jacinto St.

Colorado St. from W. 11th St. to W. 12th St.

W. 8th St. from Colorado St. to Congress Ave.

E. 8th St. from Congress Ave. to Brazos St.

Suggested alternate routes include:

East / West Options UN-Interupted

(A) MLK Blvd. from IH-35 to N. Lamar Blvd.

(B) 15th St. from IH-35 to N. Lamar Blvd.

(C) 6th St. from IH-35 to N. Lamar Blvd.

(D) 5th St. from N. Lamar Blvd. to IH-35

(E) Cesar Chavez St. from IH-35 to N. Lamar Blvd.

North / South Alternatives UN-Interupted

(A) N. Lamar Blvd. from MLK Blvd. to Cesar Chavez St.

(B) Guadalupe St. from MLK Blvd. to Cesar Chavez St.

(C) Lavaca St. from Cesar Chavez to MLK Blvd.

(D) San Jacinto Blvd. from MLK Blvd. to Cesar Chavez St.

(E) Trinity St. from Cesar Chavez to MLK Blvd.

(F) Red River St. from MLK Blvd. to Cesar Chavez

Parking for Texas Book Festival

Downtown Parking Information: austintexas.gov/paidparking

Neighborhood NO PARKING restrictions are in effect. Signed "no parking areas" are actively enforced on event day(s).

Where can I park for Texas Book Festival?

Alternative transportation options

Dig deeper:

The Texas Book Festival's Chief Impact Officer Susannah Auby joined FOX 7’s Amanda Salinas on Austin Live to share five book picks and explain how readers can plan their weekend.

Five books on Susannah Auby’s list

The list includes Salinas’ favorite read of the year, Patrick Radden Keefe’s "London Falling".

Patrick Radden Keefe, "London Falling". The New Yorker staff writer investigates the death of a young man who fell into the Thames and the double life his parents uncovered as they tried to find out what happened.

Kate DiCamillo, "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane". The 20th anniversary edition revisits the story of a porcelain rabbit who gets lost and passes from one owner to another. Auby recommends hearing DiCamillo speak whether you’re bringing children or coming on your own.

Casey Scieszka, "The Fountain". Auby describes the novel as a Tuck Everlasting for adults. It asks what happens when living forever starts to feel like a burden.

Tom Junod, "In the Days of My Youth I Was Told What It Means to Be a Man". The journalist’s memoir examines his relationship with his larger-than-life father and the family secrets he had to reckon with in writing about him.

Lisa Lee, "American Han". Set in the Bay Area, Lee’s novel explores the opportunities and pressures that shape a Korean American immigrant family.

What you can do:

Auby suggests using the online festival schedule to add sessions to your Google or Apple calendar.

Cookbook fans can head to the Central Market cooking tent. Readers interested in Texas history and current events can look for the Texas Tent presented by Texas Monthly.

The festival also offers programming for children and teens, along with Spanish-language sessions through ¡Leamos!

Keefe’s talk is ticketed. Auby says he’ll sign copies of London Falling after the session at a separate location. Check the festival’s listings for signing details before heading downtown.

Festival runs Nov. 14 and Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Full details can be found here.