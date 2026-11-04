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Deadly pedestrian crash in South Austin; driver arrested for DWI: APD

By
FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 4, 2026 9:40 PM CST
Published November 4, 2026 9:40 PM CST
article

Olivia Mills, 32

The Brief

    • A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated
    • APD said she was involved in a pedestrian crash in the 4200 block of S. Congress Avenue. 
    • The pedestrian died at the hospital

AUSTIN, Texas - A woman was arrested for DWI following a deadly crash in South Austin.

Deadly Austin crash

The backstory:

Police said on Nov. 1, around 6:44 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash in the 4200 block of S. Congress Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. 

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Olivia Mills, was arrested for DWI.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call (512) 472-8477.

The Source: Information from an Austin Police Department press release on Nov. 4

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