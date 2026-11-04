Deadly pedestrian crash in South Austin; driver arrested for DWI: APD

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The Brief A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated APD said she was involved in a pedestrian crash in the 4200 block of S. Congress Avenue. The pedestrian died at the hospital



A woman was arrested for DWI following a deadly crash in South Austin.

Deadly Austin crash

The backstory:

Police said on Nov. 1, around 6:44 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian crash in the 4200 block of S. Congress Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Olivia Mills, was arrested for DWI.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call (512) 472-8477.