Kyle police Victim Services Unit holding volunteer training
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department says its Victim Services Unit will be holding a volunteer training class in June and is now accepting applications.
The volunteer training will be held from 6-9 p.m. on June 16, 17, and 21 as well as June 19 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the San Marcos Police Department. All training classes are required.
Victim Services volunteers respond to crime scenes when requested and provide crisis intervention, support, assistance, and resources to those affected.
Volunteers are required to commit to one 12-hour on call shift a month, says KPD. Volunteers will only need to be available to respond to a call if one comes in on their shift. The Victim Services Unit currently has eight volunteers in the program.
Volunteers must meet the minimum requirements, fill out an application and pass a background check. The minimum qualifications are as follows:
- Must be 21 years of age or older
- Must have a vehicle, maintain insurance coverage on the vehicle and have a current and valid driver’s license.
- Must be able to make a one-year commitment and attend monthly meetings/training sessions, that will take place at either KPD or SMPD
- Must be able to maintain a professional demeanor in crisis situations.
- Must be able to maintain strict confidences
- Must be of good moral character
- Must be able to interact with several classifications of people and treat all victims/survivors in a courteous and professional manner
- Must be able to work with a minimum of supervision
- Must maintain a monthly record of hours volunteered and report them in a timely manner
Those interested in volunteer training can contact Victim Services coordinator Kelly Delagarza at 512-268-0859 x 7845 or email kdelagarza@cityofkyle.com.