Kyle Rittenhouse testifies at Texas Capitol in support of anti-red flag bill

The Brief Kyle Rittenhouse is speaking out in support of a proposed anti-red flag law bill. Rittenhouse testified during a public hearing about SB 1362. Red-flag laws allow law enforcement to temporarily remove guns from those a court deems a risk to themselves or others.



Kyle Rittenhouse is calling on Texas lawmakers to pass an anti-red flag bill.

Rittenhouse testified during the Senate State Affairs committee's public hearing on Senate Bill 1362.

What they're saying:

"I know first-hand the importance of self-defense and the weight that comes with exercising that right. but I also know how quickly false accusations and misinformation can be weaponized to destroy a person's life," Rittenhouse said.

The backstory:

Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot and killed two men during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020.

He argued that he acted in self-defense when he used an AR-15 rifle during the shooting.

A jury found him not guilty of homicide charges.

Since the verdict, Rittenhouse has moved to Texas to attend Blinn College.

Texas Senate Bill 1362

What we know:

The description of SB 1362 is as follows:

"Relating to prohibiting the recognition, service, and enforcement of extreme risk protective orders; creating a criminal offense."

It was authored and filed in February by state Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola).

An identical bill, HB 162, was authored and filed by state Rep. Briscoe Cain (R-Deer Park) in the Texas House.

According to Hughes' statement of intent, the bill, also known as the Anti-Red Flag Act, would:

Prevent all government entities in Texas from recognizing or enforcing red flag orders unless explicitly authorized by Texas law

Prohibit Texas entities from accepting federal funds to enforce red flag laws in the state

Make it a state jail felony for anyone to enforce a red flag order against a person in Texas, unless that order was issued under Texas law

The law would apply to:

The State of Texas, including an agency, department, commission, bureau, board, office, council, court, or other entity that is in any branch of state government and that is created by the constitution or a statute of this state, including a university system or a system of higher education

the governing body of a municipality, county, or special district or authority

an officer, employee, or other body that is part of a municipality, county, or special district or authority, including a sheriff, municipal police department, municipal attorney, or county attorney

a district attorney or criminal district attorney.

If passed and signed into law, the bill would take effect on Sept. 1, 2025.

What are red flag laws?

The Basics:

Red-flag laws, also known as "extreme risk laws", allow law enforcement to temporarily remove guns from those a court deems a risk to themselves or others.

Some Republican states, including Florida, have implemented their own versions of a red flag law.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun violence prevention nonprofit, 21 states have adopted a red flag or extreme risk law. Many only allow law enforcement and/or family/household members to petition for an extreme risk order. Some states also allow district attorneys, mental health professionals, gun licensing authorities, certain health care providers and school administrators and other entities to petition.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) co-authored the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act during the Biden administration that would provide equal funding to states both with and without red flag laws.

With Cornyn's bill, in states without red-flag laws, like Texas, those funds go to other programs, including crisis intervention programs like Assistant Outpatient Treatment, drug and veterans courts and ones that support mental health and school safety. Texas has received millions in funding for those programs.