City of Kyle to break ground on All-Wheels Skatepark at Gregg-Clarke Park

The Brief City of Kyle to break ground on new All-Wheels Skatepark Groundbreaking set for 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Gregg-Clarke Park Construction will begin shortly after the groundbreaking, with completion anticipated in late summer 2026



The city of Kyle is breaking ground on its new All-Wheels Skatepark at Gregg-Clarke Park Friday morning.

What we know:

The public is invited to the groundbreaking at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Gregg-Clarke Park.

The estimated 34,000-sq-ft addition will feature a skate plaza, two flow bowls, and two pump tracks. The park will welcome skateboarders, scooter riders, cyclists, wheelchair users, and rollerbladers, offering a space where individuals of all ages and skill levels can connect, practice and play.

What they're saying:

"The All-Wheels Skatepark represents Kyle’s commitment to creating inclusive, active spaces that serve our growing community while also attracting our neighbors to visit and enjoy," Parks and Recreation director David Lopez said. "We cannot wait to break ground and take the next step toward delivering a dynamic skatepark for all in Kyle."

What's next:

Construction will begin shortly after the groundbreaking, with completion anticipated in late summer 2026.

