Sheriff's office asking for help identifying burglary suspects in Kyle

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects in Kyle.

On Feb. 13, two suspects were seen entering a business on Rhode Road and then stole construction equipment, including a 2021 JLGT500 Boom Lift and a generator.

The suspect vehicle is a White Ford F250/F350, four-door, long-bed work truck

If you have information regarding this incident, identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Richard Lozano at 512-393-2125, or email at Richard.Lozano@co.hays.tx.us.