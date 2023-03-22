Sheriff's office asking for help identifying burglary suspects in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two burglary suspects in Kyle.
On Feb. 13, two suspects were seen entering a business on Rhode Road and then stole construction equipment, including a 2021 JLGT500 Boom Lift and a generator.
The suspect vehicle is a White Ford F250/F350, four-door, long-bed work truck
If you have information regarding this incident, identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., please contact Detective Richard Lozano at 512-393-2125, or email at Richard.Lozano@co.hays.tx.us.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com.