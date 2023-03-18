Kyle Parks & Recreation to host Easter-Egg Extravaganza April 1

The City of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an Easter Egg-Stravaganza

The free family-friendly event includes several Easter Egg Hunts, food, drinks, music, face-painting, games, appearances by the Easter Bunny, and more. The event is set for Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Gregg-Clarke Park in Kyle.

The Easter Egg hunts are for children 8 months to 12 years of age. Multiple egg drops are scheduled and will take place on Field 1 and Field 2 of the park. No pre-registration is required, but residents are encouraged to arrive early.

Parking is limited but will be available at:

Gregg-Clarke Park, 1231 W. Center St.

Wallace Middle School, 1500 W. Center St.

AMVETS Parking Lot, 401 Veterans Dr.

The Easter Egg-Stravaganza is a weather-dependent event, postponements or cancelations will be posted on the city website and social media channels, says the city.

The city is currently accepting applications for vendors to take part in the Easter Egg-Stravaganza. Businesses interested in being a part of the event can apply to be a vendor online.

Anyone who has questions about being a vendor or is interested in being a volunteer can contact Sheba Aligawesa by email or at 512-262-3939.