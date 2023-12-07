Kyle 2030: City to hold final public hearings on comprehensive plan

The City of Kyle is preparing to finalize its 2030 Comprehensive Plan at three upcoming public hearings in December and January.

The plan is a foundational document that helps guide future growth and development and provides recommendations for future land use, policy, and budgeting, and examines the overall picture of the city.

The schedule is:

The public hearings are the final stages in the process of adopting the plan, and the final hearing will include a City Council vote. The first two hearings will be hosted by the city's Planning & Zoning Commission.

Residents are welcome to comment during the meetings and are encouraged to sign in before the meeting in order to speak.

Those unable to attend can email CouncilFeedback@cityofkyle.com to send feedback to City Council.