Kyle Parks & Recreation to host summer job hiring event April 27
KYLE, Texas - Are you looking for a summer job? Kyle Parks & Recreation may have an opportunity for you.
The department is hosting a one-day hiring event to recruit summer staff on Wednesday, April 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at James Adkins Pool.
Department staff will give a short presentation with information on pool and summer camp jobs, then conduct on-site interviews with all interested applicants.
Available summer jobs include:
- Head Lifeguard
- Lifeguard
- Pool Manager
- Swim Team Coach
- Teen Camp Counselor
- Youth Camp Counselor
All applicants must be 16 years or older.
Advertisement
To view all City of Kyle job openings, position requirements and responsibilities, click here.