Kyle Parks & Recreation to host summer job hiring event April 27

Are you looking for a summer job? Kyle Parks & Recreation may have an opportunity for you.

The department is hosting a one-day hiring event to recruit summer staff on Wednesday, April 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at James Adkins Pool.

Department staff will give a short presentation with information on pool and summer camp jobs, then conduct on-site interviews with all interested applicants.

Available summer jobs include:

Head Lifeguard

Lifeguard

Pool Manager

Swim Team Coach

Teen Camp Counselor

Youth Camp Counselor

All applicants must be 16 years or older.

To view all City of Kyle job openings, position requirements and responsibilities, click here.