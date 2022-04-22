Expand / Collapse search

Kyle Parks & Recreation to host summer job hiring event April 27

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Kyle
KYLE, Texas - Are you looking for a summer job? Kyle Parks & Recreation may have an opportunity for you.

The department is hosting a one-day hiring event to recruit summer staff on Wednesday, April 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at James Adkins Pool.

Department staff will give a short presentation with information on pool and summer camp jobs, then conduct on-site interviews with all interested applicants.

Available summer jobs include:

  • Head Lifeguard  
  • Lifeguard  
  • Pool Manager  
  • Swim Team Coach  
  • Teen Camp Counselor  
  • Youth Camp Counselor  

All applicants must be 16 years or older.

To view all City of Kyle job openings, position requirements and responsibilities, click here.