Hundreds gather in Kyle for Veterans Day parade

The Brief Hundreds gathered in Kyle on Saturday for the annual Veterans Day parade The event featured live music, local vendors, arts and crafts, farm-to-market items, and more Carl Trim, a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War with over 20 years of service, served as grand marshal



Hundreds gathered along Center Street in Kyle to pay tribute to those who served in defense of our freedom, offering their thanks and respect.

The annual Veterans Day event featured live music, local vendors, arts and crafts, farm-to-market items, and more.

Over 20 entries participated in the parade, including FOX 7 Austin. However, the day is about so much more.

"It's primarily for every one of the veterans, and we try to respect them and honor them in everything they do," said the parade grand marshal Carl Trim.

Trim is a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War with over 20 years of service. He joined the US Navy in 1943, a year after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and served aboard a submarine until World War II ended.

"Every place in the military was a place of duty and everybody who went said I'll give my life for my country and every one of them did regardless of where they were and regardless of what they were doing, they were prepared to give up their life for their country," said Trim.

From 1948 to 1968, he served in the Army, including a deployment to the Korean War.

Throughout his career, Trim served in Austria, Venezuela, Germany, and at numerous U.S. bases, ultimately retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.

The 97-year-old says a big part is educating the next generation about history. "The one thing we cannot do is forget our history because if we forget our history, we can’t withstand the future," said Trim.

Jorge Landa, a veteran himself, served in the Marine Corps. He says the day brings a feeling of pride.

"It's a big accomplishment for the first military veteran in the family. So yeah, the pride is there and then just being able to spend time with other veterans and stuff…it's enjoyable," said Landa.

Many future generations attended to honor loved ones, as their legacies live on.

"My uncle Kyle, my grandpa and my grandpa who was in heaven," said parade attendee Skylar Gardner.

Parade attendee Nicole Franco brought her daughter. "It's very important for her to be here and be a part of the community and recognize Veterans Day," said Franco.