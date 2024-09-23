Lack of mental health resources is impacting Kyle police officers

The brief Kyle police officers spend more time transporting patients instead of fighting crime. The department said a lack of mental health resources is impacting its officers.



The lack of mental health resources in the state is impacting Kyle police officers’ ability to respond to incidents. The police chief said officers spend hours each week transporting patients instead of fighting crime on the streets.

The department is increasing the number of mental health officers to try to keep up with the demand. This comes as Kyle’s population continues to be one of the fastest growing in the state.

"I know everybody says, why did you get into law enforcement? Just to help people. But, I truly found passion it," Kyle police officer Matthew Leathers said.

Leathers is a Kyle Police Mental Health Officer.

"I think that this is a very different approach to law enforcement. I refer to it as the softer side of law enforcement," Leather said. "We have the ability to take our time on calls, and we can be out there for 30 minutes to two-and-a-half hours. On patrol, that’s usually unheard of, spending that amount of time."

Leathers and his partner respond to multiple mental health-related calls a day.

"I enjoy dealing with people when they are having the worst day of their life and something has just completely broken them down and then trying to build them back, using their own resources and then using the resources that we have as well," Leathers said.

He said he tries to connect people with therapy, rehab facilities, job training, and social services. As for mental health services, he said, "We don't have a whole lot here in Hays County."

In a recent survey conducted for staffing purposes, about 36 percent of patrol officers said there are not adequate mental health response programs to meet the needs of the Kyle community. Ascension Seton Hays Hospital services people experiencing mental health issues through their emergency room, but Hays County doesn’t have its own inpatient psychiatric facility, so Kyle police officers are tasked with transporting people.

"We do multiple transports every week," Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said.

They transport people from Kyle to San Antonio, Austin, and Waco.

"There's just not enough places for people to go to get that inpatient treatment. Many of them get released because there's not a bed available, with a treatment plan, and if they're not committed to that, the next day and the next day immediately following the release from the hospital, then they relapse, and then we're back at the residence again, trying to help them through yet another crisis," Chief Barnett said.

Mental health officers will follow up with them.

"If we're able to, we try to follow up weekly with individuals. Sometimes we kind of get backlogged with that, though, because of the growing rise of mental health issues and conditions," Leathers said.

To help with the need, Chief Barnett said a supervisor and clinician will be added to the unit soon.

"The mental health of our residents is a top priority for me. I recognize the importance of providing mental health programs and services to Hays County and am committed to ensuring our residents receive the help they need. We are actively working on initiatives to increase funding, improve resources, and foster partnerships with local organizations, all with the aim of prioritizing mental health and taking care of our community. I look forward to continuing these efforts and addressing the needs of our county." Hays County Commissioner, Pct. 1 Debbie G. Ingalsbe said in a statement.