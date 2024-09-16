Raul Meza: Family members of suspected Austin serial killer's victims demand trial

The brief Family members of Raul Meza's victims are demanding a trial after hearing about a possible plea deal. Raul Meza is accused of killing Gloria Lofton in 2019 and Jesse Fraga in 2023. Raul Meza was convicted and served only 11 years for killing 8-year-old Kendra Page in 1982.



Family members of suspected serial killer Raul Meza’s victims are demanding the Travis County District Attorney take the case to trial.

They said they will not accept a plea deal, something prosecutors and defense attorneys have been working to come to an agreement on.

In a letter sent to the District Attorney Jose Garza this past weekend, the family members of the victims said they will not accept any settlement offer.

"Mr. Meza is ready for this ordeal to be over. Not just for himself, but for the whole community," Meza’s defense attorney Russell Hunt said.

Meza is already a convicted murderer. He killed 8-year-old Kendra Page in 1982 and was sentenced to 30 years, but was released after just 11. He is now charged with capital murder for the 2019 death of 65-year-old Gloria Lofton and murder for the 2023 death of 80-year-old Jesse Fraga.

Late last month, the defense offered life in prison for one murder and 20 years for another and Meza would be eligible for parole after 40 years. The judge said she would not accept anything less than life in prison without the possibility of parole.

When Meza entered the courtroom on August 27, and found out his plea deal had fallen apart, he reacted by staring at the prosecutor.

"I think his first reaction was, wait a minute, what's going on? We thought we had a deal," Hunt said.

The victims' families said any deal would not be sufficient for them.

"We demand to take this to a jury trial and fight for the death penalty."

During Garza’s 2020 campaign for district attorney, he pledged to never pursue the death penalty.

Garza has not responded to FOX 7’s request for comment on the letter sent to him.

The attorney for the victims said they will have more to say about their decision once the district attorney responds.

Meza has a hearing set for Sept. 30.