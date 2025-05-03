Expand / Collapse search

Austin Fire crews working to recover paddleboarder from Lady Bird Lake

Published  May 3, 2025 8:26pm CDT
The Brief

    • Crews are working to recover the body of a paddleboarder who went under the water and did not come back up.
    • The adult did not have a life jacket on in Lady Bird Lake when they went under the water near the I-35 bridge.
    • Crews have shifted from a rescue to recovery.

AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department is working to recover the body of a person who went into Lady Bird Lake and did not resurface on Saturday.

Austin Recovery Effort

What we know:

Austin Fire and ATC EMS responded to reports of a struggling paddleboarder without a life vest in the water of Lady Bird Lake near the I-35 bridge. 

The adult went under the water and did not come back up.

ATC EMS reported that the incident shifted from a rescue to recovery shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Medics are remaining on scene to pronounce the person dead if they are located.

What we don't know:

The identity and age of the person who went under the water has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Austin Fire Info and ATC EMS.

