Austin Fire crews working to recover paddleboarder from Lady Bird Lake
article
AUSTIN - The Austin Fire Department is working to recover the body of a person who went into Lady Bird Lake and did not resurface on Saturday.
Austin Recovery Effort
What we know:
Austin Fire and ATC EMS responded to reports of a struggling paddleboarder without a life vest in the water of Lady Bird Lake near the I-35 bridge.
The adult went under the water and did not come back up.
ATC EMS reported that the incident shifted from a rescue to recovery shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Medics are remaining on scene to pronounce the person dead if they are located.
What we don't know:
The identity and age of the person who went under the water has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Austin Fire Info and ATC EMS.