Austin Fire crews working to recover paddleboarder from Lady Bird Lake

The Brief Crews are working to recover the body of a paddleboarder who went under the water and did not come back up. The adult did not have a life jacket on in Lady Bird Lake when they went under the water near the I-35 bridge. Crews have shifted from a rescue to recovery.



The Austin Fire Department is working to recover the body of a person who went into Lady Bird Lake and did not resurface on Saturday.

Austin Recovery Effort

What we know:

Austin Fire and ATC EMS responded to reports of a struggling paddleboarder without a life vest in the water of Lady Bird Lake near the I-35 bridge.

The adult went under the water and did not come back up.

ATC EMS reported that the incident shifted from a rescue to recovery shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Medics are remaining on scene to pronounce the person dead if they are located.

What we don't know:

The identity and age of the person who went under the water has not been released.