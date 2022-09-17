Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission

The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission.

ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.

ATCEMS reported just before 6 p.m. that the rescue effort turned into a recovery mission after an extensive search by air, boat, swimmers and an aqua-eye sonar device.