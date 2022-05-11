Laguna Niguel fire: 'Coastal Fire' torches homes, evacuations ordered for parts of OC

A massive fire engulfed more than a dozen multimillion-dollar mansions near the Laguna Niguel area Wednesday.

Fire officials said Thursday morning that crews worked through the night in the canyon and in the neighborhoods. The fire dubbed the "Coastal Fire," has now burned 199 acres, with no containment percentage available and no cause having been determined.

Officials said at least 20 homes were destroyed by the blaze.

One firefighter was injured on Wednesday and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The firefighter's current condition is unknown.

Officials said they are working to put a local state of emergency order in effect to aid in the firefighting efforts.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials with Southern California Edison confirmed that "information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire."

"Our thoughts are with the community members whose homes have been damaged and those who were evacuated because of the Coastal Fire, and we are coordinating with fire agencies as needed to ensure firefighter safety," said SCE spokesman David Song. "We submitted an initial Electric Safety Incident Report to the California Public Utilities Commission. SCE is required to submit an ESIR to the CPUC on certain types of incidents. ... Our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire. ...The submission of this report to the CPUC is intended to put them on notice of an incident so that it can conduct its own investigation."

The Coastal Fire was reported at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran said. The fire originated near the South Orange County Wastewater Authority's Coastal Treatment Plant, which handles sewage for the Laguna Beach area, said Orange County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.

The fire was estimated to be about 3 acres as of 3:30 p.m., but spread to at least 30 acres by 5 p.m. Thirty minutes later, the OCFA put the blaze at 150 acres with no containment. Crews on scene estimated the size to be just under 200 acres by 6:15 p.m.

EVACUATIONS AND SHELTERS

The fire prompted the Orange County Sheriff's Department (OCSD) to ask residents in the communities in the Coronado Pointe, Vista Court and Via Las Rojas to evacuate. About 100 homes were being evacuated due to Coastal Fire, according to OCSD.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the following areas:

North of the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Pacific Island Drive

Areas near the intersection of Highlands Avenue and Pacific Island Drive.

Neighborhoods accessed from Niguel Road west of Highlands Avenue.

Officials did not give an exact time of when the evacuation order will be lifted.

In addition to the evacuation order, evacuation warnings were issued for Balboa Nyes/Portafina neighborhood in Laguna Beach before the warning was lifted after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A temporary shelter is open at the Crown Valley Community Center at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway for those displaced by the fire.

Information on the animal evacuation center is available by calling 949-470-3045 ext. 0.

The City of Laguna Beach has an "Evacuation Zones" map for residents on which parts of the area are under evacuation orders or warnings:

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

Officials in Anaheim said that the Coastal Fire will not be a threat to those living in the city of Anaheim.

During SkyFOX's coverage, two people were spotted standing near the fire. It is unknown if the two witnesses were crew members or if they were just onlookers.

SkyFOX was also over a scene when several mansions located along the Aliso Summit Trail, Coronado Pointe, La Vue and Le Prt and at Vista Montemar caught fire.

FOX 11's crews spotted a collapsed home during the fire coverage.

One of the homes in the Aliso Canyon area collapsed during the Coastal Fire.

The Orange County Fire Authority and the Los Angeles Fire Department are among the departments helping the Laguna Beach Fire Department in the region-wide push to contain Coastal Fire.

FOX 11 was outside one of the homes in Laguna Niguel where a Tesla parked in a driveway, as well as the home behind it, was burned down.

FOX 11 meteorologist Rick Dickert explained that cool, onshore winds caused the fire to spread across the area, not to be confused with the Santa Ana winds, which are often blamed for the spread of other fires in Southern California.

A fire broke out near the same area about three months ago. The Emerald Bay Fire sparked in Laguna Beach on the morning of Feb. 10. Fire officials said the fire was contained at 150 acres.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.