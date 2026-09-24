Lake Austin drawdown canceled after concerns from business owners

The Brief The City of Austin said the Lake Austin drawdown for 2026 has been canceled The drawdown was originally planned for mid-October through the end of November, so property owners could do maintenance However, many business owners said fall is their busy season, and they would have lost a lot of money



The City of Austin has canceled a drawdown of Lake Austin after business owners expressed concerns about the economic impact.

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Lake Austin 2026 drawdown canceled

The backstory:

The drawdown was originally planned for mid-October through the end of November, so property owners could do maintenance.

However, many business owners said fall is their busy season, and they would have lost a lot of money.

The city considered postponing the drawdown to December, but there were still concerns with impacts on holiday activities.

The Lower Colorado River Authority does not do drawdowns in January anymore to save energy in case there is a winter storm, because dams use a lot of power.

Given all the information, the city will not do a 2026 drawdown.

What they're saying:

"City staff will continue evaluating economic, operational, environmental and community considerations associated with potential future drawdowns, and we will remain engaged with LCRA and Lake Austin stakeholders as future opportunities are considered," Assistant City Manager Mike Rogers said. "There have been substantial efforts from the community to help problem solve and identify potential solutions, and we truly appreciate their continued collaboration."