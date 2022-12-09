LCRA postpones refill of Lake Marble Falls to early February

LCRA is postponing refilling Lake Marble Falls into next year.

The agency says the postponement is to allow for continued work on Starcke Dam's intake structure.

The refill originally scheduled for Dec. 26 is now expected to begin by early February.

"The work on the intake structure at the dam is taking longer than originally expected, so we need to keep the lake drawn down a few more weeks," said John Hofmann, LCRA executive vice president of Water. "The work is important to help ensure the hydroelectric generators at the dam continue to operate efficiently and reliably. As soon as we get the work complete, we’ll provide an exact date for when the refill will start."

The lake was lowered about 7 feet in October.

However, lakeside property owners performing work on their docks, retaining walls and other structures should plan to finish their work by Jan. 15, as the refill could potentially begin earlier than February, says LCRA.

Property owners can click here for a list of projects allowed during the drawdown and to register projects with LCRA. Registration for dock repairs is not required, but all work must comply with the Safety Standards for Residential Docks on the Highland Lakes, says LCRA.

Activities not allowed include burning in the lakebed, replacing or building new retaining walls, shoreline work of more than 500 feet, and dredging more than 2,000 cubic yards.