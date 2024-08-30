Austin ISD school bus crash: Driver arrested for DWI

article

A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing into two Austin ISD school buses late Thursday night, police said.

Austin police said around 11:33 p.m. on August 29, officers responded to a crash involving a car and two Austin ISD school buses in the 2900 block of N Lamar Blvd.

Five students and one of the bus drivers had minor injuries.

The driver of the car, 23-year-old Fallon Ramos, was arrested for a DWI.

This crash remains under investigation, and no further details are available for release.

What happened on August 29?

Two buses carrying Austin ISD band students were involved in a crash Thursday night.

Five students and one of the bus drivers suffered minor injuries and another driver was taken to the hospital.

According to a letter from McCallum High School principal Andy Baxa, two of the school's band buses were returning to campus from the Taco Shack Bowl at House Park Stadium when they were struck by a sedan.