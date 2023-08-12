WATCH: 'Fully involved' structure fire burning on Lake Travis

There is a fully involved structure fire burning in Point Venture near Lago Vista, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Video sent to FOX 7 Austin by a viewer shoes the fire burning at a structure beyond the shore of Lake Travis.

The Austin Fire Department, as well as crews from Cedar Park, Lake Travis and Pflugerville are assisting Travis County ESD #1 with the fire.

Courtesy Austin Fire Department. ( )

AFD says the fire has gone to a second alarm.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more information.