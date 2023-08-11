Boggy Creek Fire: Large grass fire on SH 130 in Caldwell County

Officials say an 18-wheeler caught fire, causing a large grass fire on State Highway 130 Friday.

The fire is burning near the intersection of Boggy Creek south of Lockhart.

The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management says SH 130 southbound is blocked off near mile marker 476. Traffic is diverting to Exit 471 at SH 142. Drivers are advised to stay away from the area.

Austin firefighters say the Travis County Strike Team of 5 Brush Trucks had been called in for assistance, but some Travis County resources are being released.

AFD says the Caldwell County fire is about 60 acres, but forward progress has stopped.

StarFlight is on scene assisting with water drops.

