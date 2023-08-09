Parmer Lane Fire: Some residents return home, businesses reopen after evacuating

Firefighters continued to battle the Parmer Lane fire in Cedar Park Wednesday. As of Wednesday, August 9, around 10 p.m., the latest numbers show it is now 70 percent contained.

Due to more accurate mapping, the Texas A&M Forest Service said the size of the fire has been reduced from 50 acres to 37 acres.

Tuesday night, dozens of people living in the Bexley at Silverado Apartments lost their homes to the flames. Others lived in buildings that were damaged.

The city said two dozen units in Building 10 are a total loss. Buildings 11 and 12 have about 14 units combined with fire damage.

"It's a miracle because when I left, I was taking a nap, and a cop banged on my door, and I literally got out with my shirt and my dog," said Lexi Brooks, an assistant soccer coach for Ralph High School and resident at the Bexley at Silverado Apartments.

Brooks is counting her blessings. The fire narrowly missed her unit.

"It stopped like literally right at the fence line," said Brooks. "It didn't get me, and all I have is ash."

24 hours later, crews are still working to drown the 37 acre fire.

"It started as a grass fire," said Cedar Park Fire Chief, James Mallinger. "It encroached on the buildings by going from grass to trees. Those trees were very close to the buildings or even touching the roof in a couple of cases."

As residents returned home, nearby businesses owners reopened after evacuating on Tuesday.

"The heat is so intense that you can literally feel it coming on you, like somebody's put you in an oven," said Syed Ali, owner of Quality Halal Market. "We were moved to at least I would say about two, three hundred feet away from the actual fire, but you can still feel the heat coming upon you."

Ali opened his store doors not just to sell items, but to help.

He offered cold water and food to first responders and displaced residents.

"My crew is one of them because they lost their apartment," said Ali. "The unfortunate thing is that we went through it, but the good thing is that we can always pick up and be strong again as a community."

With support from strangers to old colleagues and firefighters, residents like Lexi Brooks said they're just thankful to be alive.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart because I was afraid I was going to be homeless starting my school year, but you saved not only my home but my life," said Brooks.

Cedar Park asked its residents to stop outdoor irrigation until Friday to conserve water for crews putting out the Parmer Lane fire.

Power will stay off at Building 10, while crews work to get it back up for Building 11. The city added there is no timeline yet for when Building 12 will get power back.

The American Red Cross is providing support to residents at 1-800-733-2767.

People can donate funds to help the fire victims here.