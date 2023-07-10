Lake Travis low, but not expected to hit record low levels

Lake Travis when full has a water level of 681 feet, but Monday afternoon, it was just under 637 feet, a point where it doesn’t take a warning sign to indicate how low the lake is.

The SkyFOX drone shows a full view of the main body of the lake in front of Mansfield Dam and an outcropping of land covered with green vegetation seems to be getting larger.

The spot, known as Sometimes Island, is a regular sight during the summer months.

"We're starting to see a lot more land coming into the water. So you're actually starting to see a more natural shape to the lower Colorado River where the river came through and is as much lake look as it is becoming river look," said Robert Weiss, the owner of Lake Travis Scuba.

Weiss is familiar with what Lake Travis looks like from the surface and what's on the bottom – where he recovers what's been dropped in.

One of the most notable submerged spots is the remains of a concrete plant used to build the dam.

"So years ago when we were in a drought was about ‘15 to ‘18, the concrete blocks at the Shaker plant actually started get close to the surface. Those are normally 60 feet down. Right. So we're right now we're seeing those about 15 to 20 feet from the surface. So if we keep going down, they're going to appear some of the like the old farmhouse is down near the lake area, down that direction. The walls that should start being coming from the surface. We could start to see, maybe even if it keeps going down, some of the old trees, the old countries that are near the edges, they're not getting to too deep right now," said a Weiss.

The lowest Lake Travis has been at is 614.18 feet and dates back to 1951. That record is followed by 615 feet in 1963 and 618 feet in 2013, which occurred during the drought of record that lasted from 2008 to 2016.

Currently the lake is 44 feet below full and is at 44% capacity.

The boat ramp in Mansfield Dam Park is an example of how quickly things can change on Lake Travis. Earlier this month the ramp was shut down and just a few days ago park officials opened up a single lane.

The only other boat public boat ramp open on Lake Travis is at Pace Bend Park.

"This fluctuation is a part of the cycle that we go through here in central Texas in an area that has these big floods and big droughts," said LCRA executive vice president John Hofman.

Hofman said Lake Travis said is designed to rise and fall. The agency is expecting a bounce back this fall. That could happen fast with the change to an El Niño weather pattern. Before the rebound happens the lake will continue to drop.

"So our water that flows into the lakes from rainfall in central Texas, because we're not getting much rainfall in central Texas, is very low and our water usage is very high. And we'll probably see that pattern last at least through July and August, which has traditionally been the hottest, driest part of the year.

The water level is not forecasted to reach historic lows. Weiss and others who live work and play on Lake Travis belt say LCRA releases too much water downstream during the summer months.

Weiss is also concerned about patches of Hydrilla are starting to grow in the lake adding to the hazards that come with lower water levels.

"The message is, especially for boaters, stay in the areas of the deep water channel, stay out of the edges, stay away from the sides, stay near the middle for swimmers, be cautious if you're walking in the water where it could have a drop off because ledges that are down below where it originally fell, where a lifejacket safety flotation device be smart, but for boating, making sure you really know the lake, use some good contour maps and stay more in the middle," said Weiss.