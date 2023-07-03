Child missing in Lake Travis, recovery efforts underway

Officials say recovery efforts continue on Lake Travis for a missing child on Monday, July 3.

"It makes me sick, really sick. Our whole neighborhood is just praying for this family that their lives will never be the same. Heart-wrenching," neighbor Kristin Miller said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in at 2 p.m. Monday for a child missing in Lake Travis near Cow Creek, which is west of Lago Vista.

"It was a big couple of ambulances, some firemen, some police cars, so I kind of followed, just walked down to see what was going on. I saw them all talking to each other, and I could tell that they were obviously looking for somebody that was missing because a couple of police officers took off on foot, all down here in front of the pool area, and then some others got in their car and then left," Miller said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said rescuers and Star Flight searched for a child who had fallen off a boat, but didn’t find a patient. Efforts then turned to recovery.

"Accidents happen, and it just makes me sick to think that somebody's lives have been changed forever today," Miller said.

Early reports indicate the child wasn’t wearing a life jacket. Life jackets are required by law for children under the age of 13 while a vessel is moving. It must fit properly and be in good condition.

"We want to encourage really everyone on a boat to wear a life jacket, but especially those weaker swimmers and the children, Austin Travis County EMS Captain Darren Nowak said.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for kids under the age of five.

"It's a good idea to assign a water guardian who's really only specific goal is to watch everyone who's in the water and keep track of them," Captain Nowak said.

The Pedernales Fire Department said it’s an active situation.