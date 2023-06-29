LCRA urges Central Texans to use water wisely due to continuing drought

Despite recent rains, drought continues across much of Central Texas, so LCRA is urging everyone to be mindful of their water use.

Water use, along with evaporation, goes up significantly during hotter weather, with the EPA estimating that up to 70% of water used at homes in the summer goes to landscaping.

LCRA is encouraging smart water management practices such as:

Watering yards only before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. and following local watering restrictions

Using water-efficient landscaping and drought-tolerate plants

Covering swimming pools to reduce evaporation

Adding mulch to landscape beds and compost to turf to help prevent water loss

Washing full loads of laundry or adjusting the water level when washing smaller loads

Drought Contingency Plan Stage 1

LCRA entered Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan in July 2022.

Under Stage 1, LCRA is requesting its firm water customers reduce water use by 5%, but each customer decides how to implement drought response measures.

Firm water customers are primarily municipalities, water districts and industries that purchase available water. Other customers purchase "interruptible" water that is curtailed or cut off during drought.

LCRA has taken action under its Water Management Plan to curtail water to interruptible customers in the lower basin. In July 2022, LCRA determined that because of the duration and intensity of the drought, no Highland Lakes water would be available to agricultural operations in Colorado, Wharton and Matagorda counties for the second growing season in 2022.

In March, LCRA determined that no Highland Lakes water would be available to those operations through 2023. Under the WMP, LCRA will conduct another water supply evaluation on July 1. LCRA will supply a limited amount of interruptible stored water from the Highland Lakes to the Garwood Agricultural Division consistent with prior agreements.

The next time Highland Lakes water could be available to customers in the Gulf Coast, Lakeside and Pierce Ranch operations will be after the March 1, 2024, evaluation date.

Drought Contingency Plan Stage 2

LCRA customers rely on water from lakes Buchanan and Travis, which supply water for more than 1.4 million people, industries and businesses, agriculture, and the environment.

Lakes Buchanan and Travis are designed to fluctuate, going up during rainy times and holding that water for later use, says LCRA.

If the combined storage falls below 900,000 acre-feet, or about 45% of capacity, LCRA will move to Stage 2 and will ask firm customers to reduce water use by 10 to 20%.

As of June 29, combined storage stands at 52%, or about 1.013 million acre-feet. LCRA projections show that without additional inflows, combined storage could reach 900,000 acre-feet in the next few months.