Lakeway Photo Festival accepting submissions through May 10 for 20th annual event

The Lakeway Photo Festival is back for the 20th year and accepting submissions.

Amateur or professional photographers and Lake Travis ISD photography students can submit photos taken in the City of Lakeway to seven different categories:

Nature: Parks, greenbelts, flowers, sunsets, lake views and other natural scenes

Wildlife: Birds, bugs, animals and other wild creatures

Community: Local events, parades, volunteers, activities, and sports scenes

Artistic: Unique shots, especially architecture, sculpture or other creative scenes

Foodie: A stylish gourmet snack, meal or beverage served at home or a Lakeway establishment

Pets: Portrait of your favorite pet - dogs, cats, birds, hamsters or others

Student: For current LTISD K-12 students only

Entries must be received by Tuesday, May 10 at 5 p.m. either online or via postal mail or hand-delivery to Lakeway Photo Festival c/o Lakeway Activity Center at 105 Cross Creek in Lakeway.

An awards reception will be held Sunday, May 22 at 4 p.m. at the Lakeway Activity Center. There will be a first place and honorable mention winner in each category and winners will receive published recognition. Winning photos may also be displayed at Lakeway City Hall, Lakeway Activity Center and/or included in "A Lakeway Storybook". In addition, selected photographs may be showcased on the city's website and other Lakeway websites.

The entry rules are:

All photos must have been taken between June 1, 2021 and May 10, 2022. Photos must be taken in the City of Lakeway and preferably outdoors. All photographers must reside locally within the Lake Travis Independent School District. Photographers may enter digital and/or printed photos in the festival. Printed photos must be 8x10 and printed on standard photo paper. Submitted photographs will not be returned. Digital photos must be in hi resolution (2400 x 3000 pixels for best quality, 1000 x 1250 pixels minimum), free of watermarks, and in JPG format. Unreadable images or lower resolution photos may be disqualified. Fill out one Entry Form per photo entered. Total of 6 photos max per photographer allowed. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on May 10, 2022.

The photos also must be original and must not violate any copyright agreements, must be appropriate for the general viewing public. Any profane, obscene, or offensive content will be disqualified.

