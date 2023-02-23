Family of man killed by police in downtown Austin gets $3.3 million settlement from city

Austin City Council approved a $3.3 million settlement today for the family of Landon Nobles, who was killed by a police officer in 2017.

The 24-year-old was shot on 6th Street after police say he fired a gun in their direction, but his family denies this.

Former Police Chief Brian Manley said at the time Nobles fired a shot into the air and police began chasing him. Then, he said Nobles turned around and fired shots at officers.

They returned fire, and he died shortly after.

But, attorneys for the family said multiple eyewitness accounts do not match the police department's account and they filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

As part of today's settlement, the family would release all claims and dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice.