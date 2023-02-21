Large apartment fire in North Austin, Red Cross assisting residents

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Travis County ESD No. 2 arrived just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 to find fire through the roof of the Morgan apartments on Wells Branch Parkway. (Pflugerville Fire Department)

The Red Cross is assisting residents after a large fire at a North Austin apartment complex.

Travis County ESD No. 2 arrived just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 to find fire through the roof of the Morgan apartments on Wells Branch Parkway.

Firefighters say a total of 8 apartment units were involved.

Fortunately, everyone has been accounted for and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Travis County Fire Marshal's office.

Fire officials say this is an older complex that does not have fire sprinklers.

Travis County ESD No. 2 would like to remind everyone to make sure they have a working smoke alarm, know 2 ways out of their home and, if you live in an apartment, do not smoke or cook on your balcony.

Firefighters offered some safety tips to keep you safe in the event of a fire: