Large drop in abortions after Texas abortion law went into effect, data shows

Abortions fell 60% in Texas in the first month after the state's restrictive new abortion law went into effect. That's according to new data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Senate Bill 8, also known as the "Heartbeat Law", went into effect in September 2021. The law bans most abortions once cardiac activity is detected which is usually around six weeks and before most people know they're pregnant.

In August, before the law went into effect, Texas HHS reported more than 5,400 abortions statewide. In September, there were nearly 2,200 abortions in Texas.

State health officials say more data will be released on a monthly basis. The numbers they say do not take into account how many women traveled out of state for abortion care.

The law remains in effect for now as litigation continues over its constitutionality.

