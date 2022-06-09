FM 2436 shut down in Hostyn due to large fire at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church

article

FM 2436 has been shut down in Hostyn due to a large fire at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

The roadway is completely closed at this time, according to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes, if possible.

The Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church is located in Hostyn, an unincorporated community in central Fayette County.

It is unclear what led to the large fire at the church at this time.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.