Roads closed following large gas leak in Georgetown, avoid the area

The intersection at Williams Drive and Lakeway Drive will be closed for several hours, according to the Georgetown Texas Police Department.

Police are responding to a large natural gas leak in the area.

It was reportedly caused by a construction crew that hit the line while working in the area. Businesses in the immediate area have been notified and the 3100 - 3200 block of Williams Drive will be closed until further notice.

Traffic is being diverted through subdivisions and shopping centers. Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes, if possible.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates