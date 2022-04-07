Large grass fire reported in Wimberley near Jacob's Well Elementary

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a large grass fire in Wimberley near Jacob's Well Elementary School.

North Hays County Fire Rescue says the fire is at the intersection of FM 2325 and Valley Spring Road.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and drivers are advised to find alternate routes if traveling near the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter