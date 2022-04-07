Expand / Collapse search

Large grass fire reported in Wimberley near Jacob's Well Elementary

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Wimberley
FOX 7 Austin

Large grass fire reported in Wimberley near Jacob's Well Elementary

Residents are asked to avoid the area and drivers are advised to find alternate routes if traveling near the area. Credit: Carlton Carpenter on Facebook

WIMBERLEY, Texas - Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a large grass fire in Wimberley near Jacob's Well Elementary School.

North Hays County Fire Rescue says the fire is at the intersection of FM 2325 and Valley Spring Road.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and drivers are advised to find alternate routes if traveling near the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter