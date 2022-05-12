Large water main break found at Eastside Early College High School

A large water main break was discovered at Eastside Early College High School and International High School early Thursday morning.

School officials said the repair has begun, but it will take several hours. They also said they hope the repair will be done in the afternoon.

Here is what the school is doing in the meantime to address the problem:

Electrical and gas still work, which means the kitchens can still serve lunch. School officials said they are setting up temporary hand sinks for kitchen staff.

The HVAC system is unaffected and will still be providing cool air to students.

The school has delivered pallets of bottled water.

The school also delivered 20 portable toilets, including one wheelchair-accessible toilet.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (FELIX LUNA)