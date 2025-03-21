LaunchPad helps UT-Austin students with entrepreneurship

The Brief Unversity of Texas at Austin student-run LaunchPad helps those looking to become entrepreneurs The organization connects students with mentors to start their own businesses



University of Texas at Austin students interested in becoming an entrepreneur have the opportunity to connect with mentors to start up their own businesses through a student-run organization called LaunchPad.

The backstory:

LaunchPad at UT Austin was a part of SXSW festivities and held its 3rd annual Founders Fest.

People were able to sit down and learn more about what the program is about.

LaunchPad at UT Austin is a resource hub that helps undergraduate and graduate students of all backgrounds navigate and explore entrepreneurship at the University of Texas at Austin.

Whether students want to become small business owners, startup founders, or freelancers, students are able to connect with one another and learn what it looks like to start their own business.

What they're saying:

"That's a big goal for us. We want to help keep top talent in Texas. So, our goal is to help them understand what the job market looks like in the local area. We do a lot of internship placements here locally with startups, corporations and small businesses in partnership with Blackstone charitable foundation," says Barrett Pearce, The LaunchPad's Executive Director.

What you can do:

For those interested in learning about how the mentorship works, you can click here for more details.