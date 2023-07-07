Active shooter response training to be conducted at Lockhart High School

Heads up for folks in Caldwell County.

Officials say if you see a heavy police presence at Lockhart High School this weekend, there's no need to worry.

Caldwell County Sheriff Mike Lane says local law enforcement will be conducting ALERRT active shooter response training at LHS on July 8 and 9.

There will be lots of emergency vehicles at the school, but it's just for the training.

ALERRT, or Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training , is a curriculum developed at Texas State University in 2002 in partnership with the San Marcos Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2013, ALERRT at Texas State was named the National Standard in Active Shooter Response Training by the FBI.

The ALERRT Center has since trained more than 303,928 state, local, and tribal first responders.