Law enforcement looking for 15-year-old missing from Killeen

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Bell County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy who went missing from Killeen in mid-December.

Ivan Riojas was last seen on December 15, 2020. Investigators believe he may still be in the area, but also may travel to San Marcos. He also may be in the company of an adult woman.

An undated photo of Ivan Riojas (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Riojas is described as 5'7" and 160 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information about Ivan Riojas is urged to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at 1-254-933-5412, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.