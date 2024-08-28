Lawsuit filed against City of Austin seeks to stop funds being collected for Project Connect

A new class action lawsuit against the City of Austin wants to pump the brakes on collecting millions of tax dollars for Project Connect.

The lawsuit claims the tax rate for the project is "miscalculated" because the money is not being used as promised.

Back in 2020, voters approved an increase in property tax rates to fund Project Connect.

The mass transit plan has already built the McKalla Station outside Q2 Stadium and is expected to build Light Rail throughout Austin.

Supporters of Project Connect said this new lawsuit is another frivolous attempt by a "vocal minority" to stop the transit construction.