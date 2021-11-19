Lawyer for Sgt. Daniel Perry reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

The attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry is reacting to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Perry is charged with murder for the shooting death of Garrett Foster during a protest last year in Downtown Austin.

Sgt Perry's case is still in the pre-trial phase. His lawyer says the Rittenhouse trial is an example of why it's important for a jury to view all the evidence from both sides.

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.

Rittenhouse was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle in the summer of 2020 during a tumultuous night of protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.

