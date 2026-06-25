LBJ Library displays rare National Archive documents for America's 250th anniversary

The Brief LBJ Library commemorating America's 250th anniversary with traveling exhibit Exhibit features rare documents from the National Archive vault Visitors can see the documents through July 9



The LBJ Presidential Library is commemorating America's 250th anniversary with an exhibit called The American Experiment: Pursuing Our Promise.

It includes rare documents from the National Archive vault. They're part of a traveling exhibit.

What they're saying:

The exhibit has been up at the LBJ Library since May and will run through July 9. There will be a second set of documents on display after this set, starting on July 11.

"We picked documents to help highlight periods in American history where we've either celebrated or struggled, sort of how American democracy has been navigated by different generations," museum curator Lara Hall said.

Documents include the Alien Enemies Act from 1798, which allowed the president to arrest and deport non-citizens during wartime.

Hall says to see these documents up close as a curator, "it's pretty amazing. Being able to open up a crate and see John Adams' signature in person is a little breathtaking."

The documents span centuries throughout American history.

The 15th Amendment from 1869, which gave Black men the right to vote, is on display. There is also the deed for the gift of the Statue of Liberty from France in 1884. There is the Act that opened Yellowstone National Park in 1872 and an Act that established the National Park Service in 1916.

There are various patent drawings, including Thomas Edison's light bulb, the Wright brothers' airplane, and Alexander Graham Bell's telephone from 1876.

There is the record for induction for Elvis Presley from 1958. He, like all other American men, had to register for the draft. He was inducted into the Army in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, serving his required two years of service before relaunching his music and acting career.

Besides seeing the exhibit, visitors can also learn about LBJ's life throughout the library.

Hall shares what she hopes visitors will take away from the American Experiment exhibit.

"I hope it shows how the democratic process is a living process. I think each generation gets to help decide and navigate what our democracy means. These documents really highlight how past generations have gone through that process, what they've found important and what they have done to help continue American democracy," Hall said.

What's next:

The LBJ Library is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the summer, they are extending hours to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays.

On July 4, there will be free admission to the museum with family-friendly activities. On July 23, there will be a talk with Adrian Miller on how barbeque shaped the community.

The second set of documents in the exhibit will include a Senate copy of the Bill of Rights, the Brown vs. Board of Education decision, the 14th Amendment and the Louisiana Purchase.