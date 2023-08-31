Labor Day: LCRA shares lake safety tips ahead of holiday weekend

With Labor Day weekend coming up, Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) is reminding residents to stay safe while on the Highland Lakes.

LCRA is reminding lake visitors of important ways to stay safe, especially with the ongoing drought conditions on lakes Buchanan and Travis.

Lake Buchanan is about 9 feet lower and Lake Travis is about 13 feet lower than last Labor Day weekend.

LCRA says to "Be LakeWise" by

Wearing a life jacket, which is the best way to prevent drowning

Never swimming or boating alone, and swimming only in designated areas

Staying hydrated as not drinking enough water in the heat can cause people to become disoriented or make poor decisions

Avoid drinking untreated lake water, which could contain naturally occurring bacteria or parasites

Knowing the boating rules and becoming familiar with the Texas Water Safety Act

Avoiding contact with algae

Holding your nose/wear nose plugs when jumping in the water

Keeping your head above water

Watching for buoys, channel markers and objects below the surface of the water such as debris, trees and rocks

Visitors are also advised to take precautions to minimize their risk of infection from a harmful amoeba following the death of a Travis County resident after swimming in Lake LBJ.

Naturally occurring amoeba that can be harmful to humans thrive in warm water and may be present in the Highland Lakes, says LCRA. The CDC says there is no routine and rapid test for the amoeba.

Warm water also poses an increased risk for lake visitors to come into contact with potentially harmful algae.

LCRA recently detected toxic algae in Lake LBJ and Inks Lake and cautions it may be present in other lakes as well. LCRA encourages people and pets to avoid contact with algae in the lakes, as it could be harmful if ingested.

For more water safety tips, click here.