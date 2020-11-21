LCRA not planning to draw down pass-through Highland Lakes in 2021

The Lower Colorado River Authority says that it is not planning to draw down any of the pass-through lakes in the Highland Lakes chain, including lakes LBJ, Marble Falls, and Austin, in 2021.

Lakes Inks, LBJ and Marble Falls generally are considered for a drawdown once every four years, unless an additional lowering is necessary because of a flood or other significant event, says LCRA.

Lakes Inks, LBJ and Marble Falls generally are considered for a drawdown once every four years, unless an additional lowering is necessary because of a flood or other significant event, says LCRA.

“With dry weather upon us and the fact we’ve drawn down all the lakes within the last four years, we’ve decided not to lower any of the lakes in 2021,” said LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson. “We’ll consider another drawdown next year about this time, for a potential lowering in early 2022.”

LCRA says it occasionally draws down one or more of the four pass-through lakes in the January-February time frame to provide lakeside property owners an opportunity to do repairs and maintenance on docks, retaining walls and other areas, and to help combat nuisance aquatic vegetation.

The last drawdowns ended in February in Inks Lake and Lake LBJ, which were lowered eight feet and four feet respectively. The LCRA couldn't lower Lake LBJ any more than four feet without risking interfering with operations at the Thomas C. Ferguson Power Plant.

LCRA lowered the lakes at that time to help with the continued recovery from the October 2018 floods and provide property owners an opportunity to remove debris, dredge and maintain or repair docks, retaining walls, and other infrastructure.

Lake Marble Falls was last lowered in 2019. Lake Austin, which is owned by the City of Austin, was last lowered in 2017, at the request of the city.

