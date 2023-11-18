Motorcyclist dead, suspect in custody after Leander hit-and-run: police

A motorcyclist is dead, and a suspect is in custody, after a hit-and-run crash in Leander, according to police.

At about 2:16 p.m., Leander police responded to a collision-with-injury call in the 11300 block of N US 183 just north of Huddleston Road.

The vehicles involved were a blue Kia passenger car and a black motorcycle; the motorcyclist, a white male, was found dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the passenger car struck the motorcycle before fleeing the scene northbound on 183.

Witnesses on-scene were able to provide enough vehicle information for officers to locate the suspect in Liberty Hill.

The suspect, 29-year-old Robert Corral, was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Collision, a felony, and was transported to the Williamson County Jail.

The identification of the victim is being withheld until the family can be notified.