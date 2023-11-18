Pedestrian dead after being hit by CapMetro train in Leander: Police
LEANDER, Texas - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a CapMetro train in Leander, according to the Leander Police Department.
The crash occurred in the 400 block of Highway 183; police confirmed on Twitter that the pedestrian died after the collision.
Police say to expect extended delays in the area as officials investigate the incident.
CapMetro says a bus bridge is in place to assist customers between the Leander and Lakeline stations.