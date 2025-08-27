Leander ISD bus crash: Driver no longer employed with district

The Brief The Leander ISD bus driver involved in rollover crash no longer employed with district The driver was placed on administrative leave after the crash DPS and local prosecutors determined no criminal charges were warranted



School officials announce that the Leander Independent School District bus driver involved in a rollover crash is no longer employed with the district.

What they're saying:

In a letter sent to families and staff, Bagdad Elementary Principal Monica de la Garza-Conness and Transporation Director Tracie Franco said that with the conclusion of the Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the crash they were grateful "the investigation found no criminal wrongdoing."

The letter added, "We are aware that the bus driver, Tim Gall, was cited for failure to drive in a single lane and improper use of a seatbelt. He is no longer employed with the district."

The full letter is as follows:

To our Bagdad ES community of families and staff,

I want to acknowledge how much I appreciate the thoughtfulness and care you have shown our school community. Time and again, you have shown what true compassion looks like. I am so grateful for how much we have taken care of one another through these challenging times.

As you may know, the Texas Department of Public Safety has concluded its investigation into the bus accident on Wednesday, Aug 13. We are grateful that the investigation found no criminal wrongdoing. We are aware that the bus driver, Tim Gall, was cited for failure to drive in a single lane and improper use of a seatbelt. He is no longer employed with the district.

We also wanted to follow up on a few items from the report that highlighted important areas related to our top priority of student safety. Transportation Services has shared information related to the maintenance and care of our buses as well as seatbelt protocols.

Every LISD bus undergoes routine monthly maintenance, including tire tread checks, and our drivers perform inspections before each route. While DPS noted an observation about tire tread, it was within acceptable safety standards.

The report also reinforced the importance of consistent seatbelt use, a point of emphasis for us. We remain committed to reviewing our practices and strengthening reminders about seatbelt use to ensure the well-being of every child we transport. While state law does not hold districts legally responsible for seatbelt use, we expect students to buckle up whenever seatbelts are available. To strengthen this standard, drivers will now check seatbelt use before departure. These expectations for our staff members will be added to our transportation and district handbooks.

Thanks to the 2023 Bond, every bus running daily routes, as well as all special education buses, is equipped with seatbelts. The district utilizes another 44 field trip and substitute buses with seatbelts. Only if all of these are in use would an older bus without seatbelts be assigned.

Parents, we can use your help in sharing the importance of wearing a seatbelt. Please remind your child to buckle up every time they ride the bus—it’s one of the simplest ways to stay safe. Your partnership reinforces the same message our drivers and schools are sharing daily, helping us build strong habits together.

I know the impact of what has happened may remain with us for some time in the weeks ahead. Please know we are here to support and encourage you to reach out if your child or family needs assistance. Our counselors and staff are ready to listen, provide resources, and walk alongside you through this time. You are not alone—we will continue to stand with our students, families, and staff as we move forward together.

Warm regards,

Monica de la Garza-Conness

Bagdad Elementary Principal

Tracie Franco

Transportation Services Director

The backstory:

The crash was reported in the 22500 block of Nameless Road at Palomino Ranch Drive around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 13.

46 children and the bus driver were on board when the bus rolled over.

Leander ISD says 17 people were taken to hospitals from the scene and the reunification center.

Officials said that all of those taken to the hospital have been released.

It happened on Leander ISD's first day of school.

Dig deeper:

The Texas Department of Public Safety released details from its investigation into the crash, and it says it found that on the day of the crash it was raining, and the roadway was wet at the time of the crash.

On a rainy afternoon, the bus turned over at one of Nameless Roads’ many turns. The speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Video shows the bus reaching 56 miles per hour at one point.

"If he was going slower, he would have been able to control the vehicle better. Also, I don't know, but if the children were on one side versus another side, it has to be the center of gravity, has to be, the weight has to equal," Changing Lanes CDL School Owner Delbert Crawford said.

DPS says the Leander ISD video shows the bus traveling westbound, crossing the double yellow line multiple times, before leaving the right side of the roadway and overturning.

Officials say the driver showed no signs of impairment.

Investigators did find that there was limited seat belt use among students and that the driver was not wearing their seat belt properly.

Troopers inspecting the bus found that all four rear tires were below the tread depth of 6/32 of an inch. The condition is noted, DPS says, but it can't be confirmed that it contributed to the crash.

"Industry standard, if it's below six, I would recommend, if it says six, I would get it changed, but that’s not required," Crawford said.

Officials say driver Tim Gall crossed the double yellow line multiple times, failed to drive in a single lane, and wasn’t wearing his seatbelt correctly.

"As a CDL holder, you're upheld to a higher standard than most people," Crawford said.

DPS says Gall was cited for failing to drive in a single lane and rider not secured by safety belt - driver.

Troopers consulted with local prosecutors and DPS says it was determined criminal charges were not warranted.